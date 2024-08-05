Catfish appear on flooded streets in Pinellas Park

Catfish washed up in various residential areas of western Florida as Tropical Storm Debby caused flooding on Sunday before making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.

In Pinellas Park, Joanna Mack and her husband, Stan, spotted at least two catfish struggling to swim down a partially flooded road. They used shovels and fishing rods to help push the fish toward storm drains and into deeper water.

OTHER NEWS: Sarasota residents evacuated from homes after record rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby

Mack said she believed the catfish came from a pond close to their house.

"When the rain stopped, we went out and found them and put them back from whence they came!" she said.

"We have lived here for 10 years and have never seen this before," Mack told Storyful.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter