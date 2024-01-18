Cats rescued from Polk County animal hoarding situation looking for forever homes

Dozens of cats rescued from an animal hoarding situation in Polk County are getting a second chance at a better and loving future.

Cats like "Shrimp" and "Orange Chicken" are going from a less than ideal living situation to a loving and attentive home.

"Fifty-six was a lot for us at once, but we worked together and made it happen," said Randa Richter, the humane programs and public media director with SPCA Florida.

RELATED: ‘Overwhelmed cat lady’ arrested after 309 animals seized from Polk County mobile home: Sheriff Judd

More than 140 cats were rescued from a major animal cruelty investigation in Frostproof this December. They were found roaming freely in a double-wide home in filthy conditions with more than 100 birds and three dogs.

Half of the 56 cats brought to SPCA Florida have so far been adopted, and the others will be put up for adoption once they're fully treated for upper respiratory illness.

Five of the hoarding cats will be on a flight to Colorado this Sunday.

"I have partners and shelters all over the country that are no kill shelters, and they need felines," said Richter. "There are certain states and areas in the country in need of felines and Colorado is one of them."

MORE: 'Oldest dog ever,' Bobi, has title suspended by Guinness World Records amid review

Richter also reiterated there is help for people who want to help stray animals but who may become overwhelmed.

"We have so many programs to help them out to either get them in the adoption center or spayed and neutered," said Richter.

Once all of the cats are adopted, then SPCA Florida may take in more cats still under the care of Polk County Animal Control.

If you'd like to adopt one these cats, visit www.spcaflorida.org/adopt-a-cat or stop by the main campus in Lakeland.