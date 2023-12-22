Woman arrested after more than 200 animals found inside Polk County mobile home

article

A Polk County woman is facing hundreds of counts of animal neglect and five cases of animal abuse charges after deputies say they found more than 200 animals inside a Frostproof mobile home.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says two women lived inside the Fazzini Drive mobile home with 142 cats, 164 birds, including ducks, chickens, geese and a peacock inside. Three dogs were also found inside the home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

