CDC details how 2 masks could be more effective than 1 against COVID-19

The government updated its mask recommendations on improving protection after a new study found that two masks work better against the coronavirus.

New findings released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday show that if two people doubled up masks it was significantly more effective against protecting them both from airborne transmission.

"This all is a moving target. It’s a novel virus which means that we didn’t know anything about it, and the more we learn, the more we can refine the recommendations," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, an infectious disease expert and professor at USF Health in Tampa.

After looking at ten different mask combos, the CDC study found a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask was 95% effective at keeping out viruses when both people wear a mask.

"The cloth masks tend to hold the surgical masks more tightly around your face," said Unnasch. "The surgical masks as you know have a lot of openings around the outside, and a lot of the air is coming in from around the mask."

The same level of protection came from wearing just one surgical mask when you tied the ear loops and tucked in the sides, the CDC found. Public health experts said the study really highlights how important fit and layers are, especially with more contagious COVID-19 variants around.

"The two things you want is to have a nice tight-fitting mask with closely woven material with two layers over that surgical mask and make sure it fits nice and tightly, and really put a lot of pressure on the people around you to wear the masks too because it’s protecting both you and the other person," Unnasch said.

But doubling up won’t work for all masks. The CDC does not recommend doubling up disposable surgical masks and does not recommend combining an N95 mask with another covering.

"For the people who are like, ‘I don’t really want to wear two masks, I’m not going to be able to breathe, it’s going to be too tight,’ well you can get yourself a little frame and then you only have to wear the single mask and get pretty much the same benefit," said Unnasch.

If doubling up with a surgical mask and cloth mask isn’t for you, the CDC suggests wearing a mask with a nose wire and using a fitter or bracer. The idea is to have absolutely no gaps for the coronavirus to come through the material.

"All of those things require them to get into your body to do something. If you’re wearing a good, solid quality mask, they’re never going to get into your body in the first place," said Unnasch.

Public health experts said they expect the CDC to also come out with more standards for cloth masks and mask fit that people can follow.