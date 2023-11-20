CDC links peaches, nectarines, plums to Listeria outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert linked to several fruits.

On Friday, November 17, the HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, voluntarily recalled peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

The recalled fruit involves two pound bags branded "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms", according to the CDC. It also includes individual fruit with a sticker that has "USA-E-U" and a number:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

The company said in a press release that the fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

According to the company, healthy individuals who are infected may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In more serious cases, health officials say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The CDC recommends consumers who do have the infected fruit to take the following steps:

Do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, and plums

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the recalled fruit: Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

The CDC tells Fox News Digital that any businesses who still have the recalled fruit in stores should not serve or sell any of the fruit or food made with the fruit and follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning advice.

The CDC added that investigators are working to determine if any additional fruit or products made with these fruits may also be contaminated.

