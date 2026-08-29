Celebrate Birthdays' Cupcake Crawl celebrates local boy beating cancer

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The Brief Local runners lined up at Al Lopez Park in Tampa for the fourth annual Cupcake Crawl 5K and Cup-One-K Dash. The community event raises money for Celebrate Birthdays, a local nonprofit that hosts birthday parties for children facing tough challenges. Kindergarten student Nate Thrope was selected as this year's honorary "Cupcake Kid" after entering remission from cancer.



Runners laced up at Al Lopez Park for the fourth annual Cupcake Crawl 5K and Cup-One-K Dash. Participants were greeted with cupcakes at the finish line during the annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Celebrate Birthdays race Tampa

What we know:

The event benefits Celebrate Birthdays, a local nonprofit organization that provides birthday parties for foster children, kids in the hospital and youth in need. Executive Director Belina Leto explained that the inaugural event hosted 97 people before evolving into an annual tradition that selects a child to honor each year.

Honorary Cupcake Kid Nate

The backstory:

Organizers selected 6-year-old Nate Thrope as the honorary "Cupcake Kid" for this year's race. Doctors diagnosed Nate with a germ cell tumor at 19 months old, leading to four separate rounds of treatment over a four-year period.

Nate has been in remission while remaining on long-term maintenance, according to his mother, Kim Thrope. He also recently started kindergarten. Following the race, participants gathered to sing happy birthday to Nate and have a party for him.

Community race details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the total amount of funds raised during this year's event. Organizers have not announced the dates or registration details for next year's race.