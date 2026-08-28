Fans, business owners react to Rays leaving St. Pete: 'A big change'

The Brief Several businesses near Tropicana Field are preparing for the Tampa Bay Rays' eventual exit to Tampa. The owner of Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill relies on Rays home games for 30% of his overall business. The Rays lease with the City of St. Pete at Tropicana Field runs through 2028, with a move to Tampa planned in 2029.



As the Tampa Bay Rays move closer to a $2.3 billion ballpark in Tampa, St. Pete businesses surrounding Tropicana Field are preparing for a new reality without the team.

St. Pete business perspective

Big picture view:

For nearly three decades, Rays home games have brought fans along with big business for restaurants and bars in downtown St. Petersburg.

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The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inaugural season in 1998. Their search for a new stadium has stretched on for more than two decades, with several proposals falling apart along the way.

On Friday night, fans filed into Tropicana Field to watch Tampa Bay take on the San Diego Padres. Across the street, plenty of people gathered at Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill to watch the ballgame.

Longtime owner Mark Ferguson remains cautiously optimistic. He says Rays home games only account for 30% of his overall business.

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"It's really a shame the Rays didn't even look at Tropicana Field," Ferguson said. "It's going to be completely different in four years with all the people around here."

Changes to downtown St. Pete

What they're saying:

He hopes the Gas Plant District is redeveloped in a way that keeps foot traffic downtown. One idea he supports is converting Tropicana Field into a convention center.

"Anything you can bring to a downtown area that's walkable," Ferguson said. "People will come from all over to vacation here and enjoy our property here."

Rays fan David Mols believes the team’s departure will be a major change for downtown St. Pete businesses.

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"I mean, they're taking away the team," he said. "They're right across the street, so it's going to be a big change for them."

The other side:

Rays fan Nick DiStasi was walking into the ballpark with his son. He supports the move to Tampa.

"We think it's fantastic, it's close to where all the action is," he said. "If you look at the other stadiums that are in the city."

Lavonna Witt regularly makes a 2.5-hour drive from the Orlando area with her mother to cheer on the Rays.

"It's just physically closer in Tampa," she said. "I know they have businesses and everything that supports the local home field."

Rays stadium plans

What's next:

The Rays current lease with the City of St. Petersburg runs through the 2028 season. If the new stadium stays on schedule, the team will open the 2029 season in Tampa.