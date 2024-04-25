Celebrating independent films & filmmakers at the Sunscreen Film Festival

What began as a small film festival with a few movies and a few hundred people to watch them, has grown into an internationally recognized event in less than 20 years.

The 19th annual Sunscreen Film Festival begins Thursday night and runs through Sunday at the AMC Sundial in St. Petersburg.

Along with nearly 200 feature-length films, documentaries, shorts and foreign movies, the festival also offers workshops and panel discussions with filmmakers.

Sunscreen founder Tony Armer and Deborah Puette – who wrote, co-directed and stars in the film "Cash for Gold" – joined Fox 13 anchor Matthew McClellan to talk about this year’s festival.

You can watch the segment in the video player above.

