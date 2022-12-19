Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department

It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department.

The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Food Network – brought 10 pizzas for some of the officers working the nightshift "in an act of kindness," and shared some photos of his visit on its Facebook page.

"The pizza donation was much appreciated by the A-squad night officers. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity!" read the Facebook post.

It's not clear why Fieri was in town, but it does appear that he visited at least two restaurants in Gainesville and Ocala.

Pitmaster Rashad Jones, who owns Big Lee's Serious About BBQ in Ocala, posted Sunday on his social media accounts that Fieri stopped by recently with Lee and Faith Majors.

"He took time out of his crazy busy schedule to pay us a visit here in Ocala at Big Lee’s, try our burnt ends (and said they’re amazing) and spend time with my family, friends, staff and customers," the post said.

On Saturday, it appears Fieri stopped by the Ocala Downtown Diner.

"It was a slower than normal Saturday... but that gave me the opportunity to personally meet Guy Fieri ! One of our awesome customers bought him in! What an awesome experience!" the diner posted on its Facebook page, including a photo of Fieri in the restaurant's dining room.

Last week, Fieri was reportedly in Boca Raton, Florida, where he held a signing event for his tequila brand, according to his Twitter account.