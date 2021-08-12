Cereal bar in Ybor City mixes classic titles in bowls and cocktails

At this Ybor City restaurant, cereal isn’t just for breakfast.

Cerealholic Cafe and Bar is dedicated to the love of breakfast cereal. Here, they are proving it’s not just for breakfast anymore.

From classic titles you haven’t seen in years to crazy new mixes, they offer cereal here all the time. But they also use those classic flavors in everything on their menu.

Cereal also inspires a series of adult cocktails offered here, such as Drunken Apple Jacks, Cereal Milk Shot, Puff Pebble Mudslide and Berry Crunch.

There's also delicious handcrafted milkshakes. The "Candy Land" combines Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles. "Nutter Butter" infuses Reese's Puff Cereal. Then there's "Fraggle Rock," which combines chocolate ice cream with Coco Puffs. Or, you can build your own milkshake.

The decor is a wonderful collection of whimsical nostalgia to conjure up memories of Saturday morning cartoons and cereal time.

It’s a veteran-owned and family operated business.

Advertisement

Learn more by visiting Cerealholic Cafe and Bar's website.