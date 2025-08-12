Channelside's Fabrica named 20th best pizza in U.S.

The Brief Fabrica, located in Channelside, earned the title of 20th best pizza in the country by 50 Top Pizza. The small business is known for its toppings and margherita pizzas. Fabrica is 10 years in the making and this family-owned pizzeria was made from scratch.



50 Top Pizza named Fabrica in Channelside the 20th best pizza in the United States. The small business is known for its toppings and margherita pizzas.

Fabrica's owner, Estefania Greco, said that her pizza is held to the highest standards.

"We're grateful, we're humble, but we also have a lot of responsibility in our backs to make sure that we keep making the best pizza, and we represent the pizza community and the highest of standards, and then also represent the Tampa community because we were born here."

Greco wants her customers to think of something specific when eating her pizza. "I want them to, when they bite into, know that the style is from Italy," she said.

The backstory:

Fabrica is 10 years in the making. This family-owned pizzeria was made from scratch, and they wouldn't have this success without the immense support from the Tampa community.

Greco also emphasizes the importance of her staff.

"Our team is like the key. Every single person that makes the pizzas here is what makes it so special," she shared.

Dig deeper:

With Fabrica’s trademark being the margarita pizza, some question what's up with the dough, cheese and basil.

"It's the queen. They made it for the queen, so of course, initially the Margherita pizza, that's why it's called Margherite. It was made for Queen Margherit, and it resembled the colors of Italy," Greco said. "The red, the white, the green, and it's just so simple. Just make it simple. It'll be great."

