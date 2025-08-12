Prodigy Cultural Arts celebrates 25 years of free youth classes for the University area

The Brief The Prodigy Cultural Arts Program is celebrating 25 years of free youth classes. The University Area CDC youth programs use visual and performing arts classes to teach kids life skills. One of the oldest programs is guitar lessons with long-time instructor, Freddy Montes.



Nearly 21 years ago, Freddy Montes took a job as a guitar instructor for the University Area Community Development Corporation's Prodigy Cultural Arts Program.

"It's very important for me, and I give them back what I have learned," Montes said.

The backstory:

The University Area CDC was founded in 1998, with the goal of revitalizing the neighborhoods around the USF campus. Prodigy was launched in 2000 in a partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The program was designed to keep kids off the streets through visual and performing arts classes. Prodigy recently celebrated its 25th birthday.

Prodigy's programs focus on kids and teenagers from ages 5-17. Montes has been teaching guitar classes for two decades.

"I like how all the different guitars have a different sound," 8-year-old student Gideon Corbin said. "I was just fascinated with it."

Corbin has taken multiple classes at the University Area CDC's main building.

What they're saying:

"I went from just plucking some strings to playing songs. I have improved a lot since I started," Corbin said. "Like when you're running, you start off slow, and then you build momentum, so you build up your stamina so you can go faster, kind of like that."

READ: One woman's journal from the 1840's brought to life in James Museum Exhibit

The guitar classes usually feature a mix of kids with different experience levels. Montes adjusts his lessons based on the kids' level of experience. Seven-year-old Sarai Tenn has been practicing the song "Jamaica Farewell."

"It makes pretty noises every time I play it," Tenn said. "It feels good because every time I make this sound for these songs, and I can do songs that I know, then I can listen to it in the radio, in the car."

It seems like some of the lessons from Montes are starting to stick for his young students.

"There are so many careers you can go into music. You can make music for movies. You can make it for a concert. You could be a songwriter for an artist. You can even be a teacher like my teacher, Mr. Freddy," Corbin said.

What's next:

Prodigy offers a variety of classes each week, including dance, basketball and soccer. Registration is required. Click here to register.

Prodigy also has other locations throughout West Central Florida.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube