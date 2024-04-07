Charity raises money for Hillsborough County deputies who were nearly killed last November

A local charity raised money for the two Hillsborough County deputies who were nearly killed during a welfare call last November.

Every year, the Back the Line Charity chooses a firefighter or law enforcement officer that endured a tragedy to dedicate its annual fundraising event to.

This year, President and Founder Heather Copper chose Deputy Manuel Santos and Corporal Carlos Brito who were both struck by a car responding to a call in a Brandon neighborhood five months ago.

"I saw it on the news, and it was a pretty intense situation and I felt that they have kids and spouses and there are always things that are needed to help them," shared Copper.

PREVIOUS: 'Scariest moment of my life': Hillsborough County deputy released from hospital after being run over by car

Both Deputy Santos and Corporal Brito suffered extensive injuries to their legs. But are well on their road to recovery.

Pictured: Corporal Brito

"It's been tragic. A lot of changes obviously since November. My family has had to adapt as well. I even have a ramp at my house which is different too," Deputy Santos said. "I've had all of my ligaments removed and repaired with cadaver ligaments. I've had my meniscus repaired as well and then my fibular head was removed."

Deputy Santos is walking again and has recently returned to light work.

Meanwhile, Corporal Brito is still on crutches.

RELATED: Hillsborough County sheriff gives update on deputy still hospitalized after serious crash

"I had a fracture on my right leg that's healed up. My left leg got the thick of it. Both the tibia and fibula, they shattered in multiple places," he said. "There was a part of my heel, the bone was left at the scene. They found it, they brought it back. They have a surgery nowadays that they put inside your belly to keep it alive. So when they go to reconstruct the leg, they put it back."

The deputies were nearly killed during a welfare call.

Corporal Brito underwent seven surgeries and has his 8th scheduled in two weeks.

"We're getting better every day. Therapy three times a week. Moving forward," he said.

A total of 29 teams of two people participated in a cornhole tournament, followed by a golfing tournament where 108 people participated.

"It's a great feeling to see that everyone is out having fun and here to support them and I can see that it probably feels good to them that there's other people around to help them," Copper said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS





