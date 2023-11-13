Expand / Collapse search

Hillsborough County sheriff gives update on deputy still hospitalized after serious crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:43PM
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Photo courtesy: Sheriff Chad Chronister

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister provided another update Monday afternoon on a deputy who remains hospitalized with a serious leg injury from a crash in Brandon last week.

Corporal Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos were responding to a mental health call Thursday morning when they were intentionally struck by a man with his car and nearly killed.

On Monday, Sheriff Chronister announced Corporal Brito is very optimistic about his recovery, and the Tampa General Hospital team is continuing to attempt to save his leg, which was pinned during the crash and is at risk of being amputated. 

He will undergo another surgery on Tuesday.

Ralph Bouzy was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with three counts of attempted murder. Deputy Santos suffered a broken leg and underwent surgery before being released from TGH on Saturday.

