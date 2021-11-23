Charity struggles to get bicycles for kids in need this Christmas

Anyone with a bicycle on their child's Christmas list this year may experience a little sticker shock.

The founder of an organization that gives bikes to kids in need for Christmas said he was taken back on a recent shopping trip.

"It used to be that Walmart’s basic men’s 26" mountain bike started at $90. When I was in Walmart a couple of weeks ago, the least expensive 26" mountain bike I could find was around $230," Pat Simmons, of Bikes for Christ, told FOX 13.

The non-profit in Dover gives hundreds of bicycles to those who need them every year, but Simmons is worried higher prices and limited supplies will limit Bikes for Christ's ability to fulfill its mission.

"That means less donations, which in turn, means less people we can help," said Simmons.

Simmons says some people who would have donated new bikes are now being priced out of the market. Others who planned on donating their old bikes are holding onto them because it would be too expensive to upgrade right now.

The higher prices are a result of the pandemic. Factories overseas, primarily in Asia, cut back on production or closed because of COVID-19. That resulted in a backlog of orders and big supply chain problems.

Put it all together and you have prices that are higher than ever.

Despite that, Carrie Rosa is bike shopping. Every time she sees one, it reminds her of her childhood.

"I rode my bike in Arizona every day with my two girlfriends," she said.

So now she is determined to get her 3-year-old son, Colton his first big boy bike, despite the higher-than-usual prices.

Anyone interested in helping provide a bike to someone in need may visit https://www.bikes4christ.com/ for more information.