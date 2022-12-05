'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after brief cancer battle, received care from Moffitt Cancer Center

article

Actress Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of "Cheers," and "Look Who's Talking," has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Her family released a statement on social media announcing her death Monday evening. They said she passed away after a battle with cancer, which was only recently discovered.

The statement also went on to thank the team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa for caring for Alley.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," True and Lillie Parker said in the statement. "As iconic as she was on-screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Kirstie Alley won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking."

She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, "Veronica's Closet," from 1997 to 2000.

In the 1989 comedy "Look Who’s Talking," which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby who’s inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in the 1990 sequel "Look Who’s Talking Too."

John Travolta, her co-star in both films, paid her tribute in an Instagram post.

She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series "Fat Actress," a show that drew comedy from her public and media treatment over her weight gain and loss.

And in recent years she appeared on several reality shows, including "Dancing With the Stars."

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles. Her first television appearances were as a game show contestant, on "The Match Game" in 1979 and Password" in 1980.

She made her film debut in 1982′s "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.