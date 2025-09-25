Chef Jeff makes a crispy chipotle chicken quesadilla
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Golden and crisp on the outside, smoky and cheesy on the inside, this quesadilla brings bold flavor with minimal effort. It uses precooked chicken for speed, pantry-friendly ingredients, and skips the mayo while keeping it creamy and rich.
Ingredients (Makes 2 large quesadillas)
For the Quesadillas:
- 2 large flour tortillas (10-inch)
- 1½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese or cheddar
- 1 to 1½ cups precooked chicken breast strips, chopped
- 1 tbsp oil or butter, for crisping
Optional Add-ins:
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup canned black beans or corn, rinsed and drained
Chipotle-Lime Sour Cream
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup sour cream (or Greek yogurt)
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, finely chopped
- 1 tsp adobo sauce
- Juice of ½ lime
- Pinch of garlic powder
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
Filling:
- Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside.
- In a bowl, toss chopped chicken with 1 to 2 teaspoons of the chipotle-lime sour cream to lightly coat.
Assemble:
- On half of each tortilla, layer cheese, chipotle-coated chicken, and any optional add-ins. Fold tortilla in half.
Cook:
- Heat a skillet over medium heat with a bit of oil or butter. Cook each quesadilla for 2 to 3 minutes per side until golden brown and the cheese is melted.
Serve:
- Slice into wedges. Serve warm with the remaining chipotle-lime sour cream on the side.
The Source: Chef Jeff Philbin provided this recipe to FOX 13.