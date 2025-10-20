Chef Jeff makes sheet pan Oktoberfest
Sheet Pan Oktoberfest
with Pierogies, Smoked Sausage, Roasted Cabbage, and Beer-Mustard Glaze
This all-in-one sheet pan meal brings Oktoberfest to your kitchen with minimal effort and maximum comfort. Crispy-edged pierogies, browned sausage, and caramelized cabbage roast together in perfect harmony, finished with a tangy beer-mustard glaze.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 1 (16 oz) package frozen potato & cheese pierogies (no need to thaw)
- 12 oz smoked kielbasa or bratwurst, sliced into thick coins
- ½ head green cabbage, cut into thick wedges or chunks
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
Beer-Mustard Glaze
- ¼ cup whole grain mustard
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- ¼ cup beer (lager or amber preferred)
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Optional: pinch of caraway seeds for a classic German flavor
Instructions:
Whisk all glaze ingredients together until smooth. Set aside.
Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- ½ cup beer (lager or amber recommended)
- ½ cup whole milk (or half-and-half for extra richness)
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
- Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute to form a roux.
- Slowly whisk in beer and milk. Stir until thickened, about 2–3 minutes.
- Add mustard and garlic powder. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese a handful at a time until smooth. Season to taste.
Optional twist: Add a splash of hot sauce or pinch of smoked paprika for extra zip.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment or foil for easy cleanup.
- Toss and spread:On the sheet pan, toss pierogies, sausage, cabbage, and red onion with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread into an even layer.
- Roast:Roast for 20 minutes. Flip pierogies and stir sausage/cabbage. Roast 10–15 more minutes, until everything is golden and crisp on the edges.
- Glaze and finish:Drizzle beer-mustard glaze over everything while hot. Toss gently to coat and serve immediately.
- Dip and Enjoy:
Dip your dish into the Beer Cheese Sauce.
Pro Tip:
Pierogies crisp beautifully straight from the freezer. Don’t thaw them, just toss in oil and roast. And for extra Oktoberfest flair, garnish with chives, scallions, or a dusting of paprika before serving.