Expand / Collapse search

Chef Jeff makes sheet pan Oktoberfest

Published  October 20, 2025 5:18pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Taste of Oktoberfest

Taste of Oktoberfest

Chef Jeff Philbin is in the kitchen with Chris and Haley making a sheet pan Oktoberfest.

TAMPA - Sheet Pan Oktoberfest

with Pierogies, Smoked Sausage, Roasted Cabbage, and Beer-Mustard Glaze

This all-in-one sheet pan meal brings Oktoberfest to your kitchen with minimal effort and maximum comfort. Crispy-edged pierogies, browned sausage, and caramelized cabbage roast together in perfect harmony, finished with a tangy beer-mustard glaze.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 1 (16 oz) package frozen potato & cheese pierogies (no need to thaw)
  • 12 oz smoked kielbasa or bratwurst, sliced into thick coins
  • ½ head green cabbage, cut into thick wedges or chunks
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper

Beer-Mustard Glaze

  • ¼ cup whole grain mustard
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • ¼ cup beer (lager or amber preferred)
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • Optional: pinch of caraway seeds for a classic German flavor

Instructions:
Whisk all glaze ingredients together until smooth. Set aside.

Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup beer (lager or amber recommended)
  • ½ cup whole milk (or half-and-half for extra richness)
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
  2. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute to form a roux.
  3. Slowly whisk in beer and milk. Stir until thickened, about 2–3 minutes.
  4. Add mustard and garlic powder. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese a handful at a time until smooth. Season to taste.

Optional twist: Add a splash of hot sauce or pinch of smoked paprika for extra zip.

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment or foil for easy cleanup.
  2. Toss and spread:On the sheet pan, toss pierogies, sausage, cabbage, and red onion with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread into an even layer.
  3. Roast:Roast for 20 minutes. Flip pierogies and stir sausage/cabbage. Roast 10–15 more minutes, until everything is golden and crisp on the edges.
  4. Glaze and finish:Drizzle beer-mustard glaze over everything while hot. Toss gently to coat and serve immediately.
  5. Dip and Enjoy:

Dip your dish into the Beer Cheese Sauce.

Pro Tip:

Pierogies crisp beautifully straight from the freezer. Don’t thaw them,  just toss in oil and roast. And for extra Oktoberfest flair, garnish with chives, scallions, or a dusting of paprika before serving.

Dinner DeeAsFood and Drink