Chef Jeff makes sheet pan Oktoberfest

Sheet Pan Oktoberfest

with Pierogies, Smoked Sausage, Roasted Cabbage, and Beer-Mustard Glaze

This all-in-one sheet pan meal brings Oktoberfest to your kitchen with minimal effort and maximum comfort. Crispy-edged pierogies, browned sausage, and caramelized cabbage roast together in perfect harmony, finished with a tangy beer-mustard glaze.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 (16 oz) package frozen potato & cheese pierogies (no need to thaw)

12 oz smoked kielbasa or bratwurst, sliced into thick coins

½ head green cabbage, cut into thick wedges or chunks

1 small red onion, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Beer-Mustard Glaze

¼ cup whole grain mustard

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp brown sugar

¼ cup beer (lager or amber preferred)

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Optional: pinch of caraway seeds for a classic German flavor

Instructions:

Whisk all glaze ingredients together until smooth. Set aside.

Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

½ cup beer (lager or amber recommended)

½ cup whole milk (or half-and-half for extra richness)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute to form a roux. Slowly whisk in beer and milk. Stir until thickened, about 2–3 minutes. Add mustard and garlic powder. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese a handful at a time until smooth. Season to taste.

Optional twist: Add a splash of hot sauce or pinch of smoked paprika for extra zip.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment or foil for easy cleanup. Toss and spread:On the sheet pan, toss pierogies, sausage, cabbage, and red onion with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread into an even layer. Roast:Roast for 20 minutes. Flip pierogies and stir sausage/cabbage. Roast 10–15 more minutes, until everything is golden and crisp on the edges. Glaze and finish:Drizzle beer-mustard glaze over everything while hot. Toss gently to coat and serve immediately. Dip and Enjoy:

Dip your dish into the Beer Cheese Sauce.

Pro Tip:

Pierogies crisp beautifully straight from the freezer. Don’t thaw them, just toss in oil and roast. And for extra Oktoberfest flair, garnish with chives, scallions, or a dusting of paprika before serving.