Chef Jeff's quick chicken noodle soup

By
Updated  November 3, 2025 5:04pm EST
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Jeff Philbin is in the kitchen with Haley Hinds and Chris Cato. They made chicken noodle soup.

TAMPA, Fla - Learn to make Chef Jeff's chicken noodle soup. 

This isn’t your average chicken noodle soup. It’s faster, richer, and just a little more satisfying thanks to cheesy tortellini and a flavorful white wine and Better Than Bouillon base. Perfect for chilly days, sick days, or just when you need something warm and soul-filling in a hurry.

Ingredients (Serves 4–6)

  • 2 tbsp olive oil or butter
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup diced yellow onion
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 1 tbsp Better Than Bouillon chicken base
  • 6 cups chicken stock or broth
  • 2 cups diced or shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 tsp dried thyme or 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 (9 oz) package refrigerated or frozen cheese tortellini
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Optional: chopped parsley or fresh lemon for serving

Instructions

  1. Sweat the vegetables:In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring often, until softened but not browned.
  2. Deglaze and build flavor:Pour in white wine and stir, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot. Let it reduce slightly, about 1 minute. Stir in Better Than Bouillon, thyme, and bay leaf.
  3. Add stock and chicken:Pour in chicken stock and add the cooked chicken. Bring the soup to a boil.
  4. Cook the tortellini:Add the tortellini and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook according to package directions, usually 5–7 minutes, until tender.
  5. Finish and serve:Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf before serving. Top with chopped parsley or a squeeze of lemon, if desired.

Pro Tip:

If you’re serving this later or prepping ahead, cook the tortellini separately and add just before serving so they don’t over-soften in the broth.

The Source: This recipe is from Chef Jeff Philbin. 

