Chef Jeff's quick chicken noodle soup
TAMPA, Fla - Learn to make Chef Jeff's chicken noodle soup.
This isn’t your average chicken noodle soup. It’s faster, richer, and just a little more satisfying thanks to cheesy tortellini and a flavorful white wine and Better Than Bouillon base. Perfect for chilly days, sick days, or just when you need something warm and soul-filling in a hurry.
Ingredients (Serves 4–6)
- 2 tbsp olive oil or butter
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 tbsp Better Than Bouillon chicken base
- 6 cups chicken stock or broth
- 2 cups diced or shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 tsp dried thyme or 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 (9 oz) package refrigerated or frozen cheese tortellini
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Optional: chopped parsley or fresh lemon for serving
Instructions
- Sweat the vegetables:In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring often, until softened but not browned.
- Deglaze and build flavor:Pour in white wine and stir, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot. Let it reduce slightly, about 1 minute. Stir in Better Than Bouillon, thyme, and bay leaf.
- Add stock and chicken:Pour in chicken stock and add the cooked chicken. Bring the soup to a boil.
- Cook the tortellini:Add the tortellini and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook according to package directions, usually 5–7 minutes, until tender.
- Finish and serve:Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf before serving. Top with chopped parsley or a squeeze of lemon, if desired.
Pro Tip:
If you’re serving this later or prepping ahead, cook the tortellini separately and add just before serving so they don’t over-soften in the broth.
The Source: This recipe is from Chef Jeff Philbin.