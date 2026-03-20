Chef Rachel Hargrove's roasted rack of spring lamb

This recipe highlights the freshness of spring lamb, maintaining its pristine quality and seasonal character.

The lamb is coated in a light crust made from fresh herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and Dijon mustard.

The quick roasting ensures a perfect medium-rare finish. The dish pairs beautifully with classic spring produce such as peas, asparagus, and young carrots.

Temper the lamb

Remove the racks from the refrigerator 30–40 minutes before cooking to allow them to come to room temperature for even roasting. Season the lamb generously with salt and pepper.

Sear

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F. Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high with olive oil. Sear the lamb racks fat side down first, for 2–3 minutes, until deeply golden brown. Remove from heat.

Build the herb crust

Combine Dijon mustard, garlic, rosemary, thyme, lemon zest, breadcrumbs, parsley, and olive oil. Brush the seared lamb with Dijon and press the herb mixture onto the fat cap.

Roast

Place the racks on a roasting tray, bone side down. Roast for 12–15 minutes for medium-rare, aiming for an internal temperature of 52–54°C / 125–130°F. Allow the lamb to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Prepare the spring vegetables