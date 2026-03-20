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Chef Rachel Hargrove's roasted rack of spring lamb

By Rachel Hargrove
Published  March 20, 2026 5:00pm EDT
Recipes
FOX 13 News
Roasted rack of lamb recipe

Roasted rack of lamb recipe

Chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck explains how to make roasted rack of lamb. 

TAMPA, Fla. - This recipe highlights the freshness of spring lamb, maintaining its pristine quality and seasonal character. 

The lamb is coated in a light crust made from fresh herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and Dijon mustard. 

The quick roasting ensures a perfect medium-rare finish. The dish pairs beautifully with classic spring produce such as peas, asparagus, and young carrots.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

Lamb

  • 2 racks of lamb (about 1–1.2 kg / 2–2½ lb total), frenched
  • 2 tbsp olive oil (30 ml)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Herb Crust

  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard (30 g)
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped (6 g)
  • 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves (6 g)
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs (30 g)
  • 2 tbsp parsley, chopped
  • 2 tbsp olive oil (30 ml)

Spring Garnish (optional but ideal)

  • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 cup English peas (150 g)
  • 1 cup baby carrots (150 g)
  • 1 tbsp butter (15 g)
  • Lemon juice to finish

Preparation

  1. Temper the lamb
  2. Remove the racks from the refrigerator 30–40 minutes before cooking to allow them to come to room temperature for even roasting. Season the lamb generously with salt and pepper.
  3. Sear
  4. Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F. Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high with olive oil. Sear the lamb racks fat side down first, for 2–3 minutes, until deeply golden brown. Remove from heat.
  5. Build the herb crust
  6. Combine Dijon mustard, garlic, rosemary, thyme, lemon zest, breadcrumbs, parsley, and olive oil. Brush the seared lamb with Dijon and press the herb mixture onto the fat cap.
  7. Roast
  8. Place the racks on a roasting tray, bone side down. Roast for 12–15 minutes for medium-rare, aiming for an internal temperature of 52–54°C / 125–130°F. Allow the lamb to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
  9. Prepare the spring vegetables
  10. While the lamb rests, blanch peas and carrots in salted water briefly. Sauté asparagus in butter until tender. Toss all vegetables with lemon juice and salt.

Plating

  • Slice the lamb between the bones to create individual chops.
  • Serve 3–4 chops per guest. Arrange the spring vegetables underneath. Finish with flaky sea salt, fresh herbs, and a light drizzle of olive oil or lamb jus.
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Fresh herbs
  • A light drizzle of olive oil or lamb jus

Chef Notes

  • This style of lamb pairs well with several flavorful accompaniments:
  • Mint gremolata – a mixture of mint, parsley, lemon, and garlic
  • Pea purée with crème fraîche
  • Spring morel mushroom jus

Mint Gremolata

  • A fresh herb condiment perfect for lamb.
  • Yield: About 1 cup / 240 ml

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped (30 g)
  • ½ cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped (15 g)
  • 2 cloves garlic, very finely minced
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (30 ml)
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil (60 ml)
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Combine parsley, mint, garlic, and lemon zest in a bowl.
  • Add lemon juice and olive oil.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Mix gently until evenly combined.

Chef Notes

  • Best made just before service to preserve the vibrant color.
  • Spoon lightly over sliced lamb rather than coating the meat.
  • A small amount of anchovy paste (¼ tsp) can deepen flavor if desired.

Pea Purée with Crème Fraîche

A silky spring vegetable base for lamb.

Yield: 4 portions

Ingredients

  • 2 cups English peas, fresh or frozen (300 g)
  • ½ cup vegetable or light chicken stock (120 ml)
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter (30 g)
  • 2 tbsp crème fraîche (30 g)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil (15 ml)
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp white pepper
  • 1 tsp lemon juice (optional)

Method

  • Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Blanch peas for 2 minutes until bright green.
  • Immediately transfer peas to ice water to stop cooking.
  • Drain and place peas in a blender with stock and butter.
  • Blend until very smooth.
  • Pass through a fine sieve for a refined texture.
  • Stir in crème fraîche, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  • Warm gently before serving.

Chef Notes

  • For an ultra-fine texture, blend while warm and strain twice.
  • A few fresh mint leaves can be blended in for a spring variation.
  • The purée should be loose enough to spread with a spoon, not stiff.
  • Spring Morel Mushroom Jus
  • A deep, earthy sauce that complements lamb.

Yield: About 1½ cups / 360 ml

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh morel mushrooms, cleaned and halved (120 g)
  • 1 tbsp shallot, finely minced (15 g)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil (15 ml)
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter (30 g)
  • ½ cup dry white wine (120 ml)
  • 2 cups lamb or veal stock (480 ml)
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Optional finish: 1 tsp crème fraîche or butter for mounting

Method

  1. Heat olive oil and 1 tbsp butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Sauté shallots until translucent, about 1 minute.
  3. Add morels and cook for 3–4 minutes until lightly caramelized.
  4. Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
  5. Add lamb stock and thyme.
  6. Simmer until reduced to a light sauce consistency (about 15 minutes).
  7. Remove thyme and finish with remaining butter.
  8. Season with salt and pepper.

Chef Notes

  • Always cook morels thoroughly; they should never be served raw.
  • If using dried morels, soak them in warm water first and strain the soaking liquid to add to the sauce.
  • The finished sauce should coat the back of a spoon but remain light enough for lamb.

The Source: This recipe is from Chef Rachel Hargrove. 


 

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