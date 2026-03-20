Chef Rachel Hargrove's roasted rack of spring lamb
TAMPA, Fla. - This recipe highlights the freshness of spring lamb, maintaining its pristine quality and seasonal character.
The lamb is coated in a light crust made from fresh herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and Dijon mustard.
The quick roasting ensures a perfect medium-rare finish. The dish pairs beautifully with classic spring produce such as peas, asparagus, and young carrots.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
Lamb
- 2 racks of lamb (about 1–1.2 kg / 2–2½ lb total), frenched
- 2 tbsp olive oil (30 ml)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Herb Crust
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard (30 g)
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped (6 g)
- 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves (6 g)
- Zest of 1 lemon
- ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs (30 g)
- 2 tbsp parsley, chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil (30 ml)
Spring Garnish (optional but ideal)
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 1 cup English peas (150 g)
- 1 cup baby carrots (150 g)
- 1 tbsp butter (15 g)
- Lemon juice to finish
Preparation
- Temper the lamb
- Remove the racks from the refrigerator 30–40 minutes before cooking to allow them to come to room temperature for even roasting. Season the lamb generously with salt and pepper.
- Sear
- Preheat the oven to 220°C / 425°F. Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high with olive oil. Sear the lamb racks fat side down first, for 2–3 minutes, until deeply golden brown. Remove from heat.
- Build the herb crust
- Combine Dijon mustard, garlic, rosemary, thyme, lemon zest, breadcrumbs, parsley, and olive oil. Brush the seared lamb with Dijon and press the herb mixture onto the fat cap.
- Roast
- Place the racks on a roasting tray, bone side down. Roast for 12–15 minutes for medium-rare, aiming for an internal temperature of 52–54°C / 125–130°F. Allow the lamb to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Prepare the spring vegetables
- While the lamb rests, blanch peas and carrots in salted water briefly. Sauté asparagus in butter until tender. Toss all vegetables with lemon juice and salt.
Plating
- Slice the lamb between the bones to create individual chops.
- Serve 3–4 chops per guest. Arrange the spring vegetables underneath. Finish with flaky sea salt, fresh herbs, and a light drizzle of olive oil or lamb jus.
- Flaky sea salt
- Fresh herbs
- A light drizzle of olive oil or lamb jus
Chef Notes
- This style of lamb pairs well with several flavorful accompaniments:
- Mint gremolata – a mixture of mint, parsley, lemon, and garlic
- Pea purée with crème fraîche
- Spring morel mushroom jus
Mint Gremolata
- A fresh herb condiment perfect for lamb.
- Yield: About 1 cup / 240 ml
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped (30 g)
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped (15 g)
- 2 cloves garlic, very finely minced
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (30 ml)
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil (60 ml)
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Combine parsley, mint, garlic, and lemon zest in a bowl.
- Add lemon juice and olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix gently until evenly combined.
Chef Notes
- Best made just before service to preserve the vibrant color.
- Spoon lightly over sliced lamb rather than coating the meat.
- A small amount of anchovy paste (¼ tsp) can deepen flavor if desired.
Pea Purée with Crème Fraîche
A silky spring vegetable base for lamb.
Yield: 4 portions
Ingredients
- 2 cups English peas, fresh or frozen (300 g)
- ½ cup vegetable or light chicken stock (120 ml)
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter (30 g)
- 2 tbsp crème fraîche (30 g)
- 1 tbsp olive oil (15 ml)
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp white pepper
- 1 tsp lemon juice (optional)
Method
- Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil.
- Blanch peas for 2 minutes until bright green.
- Immediately transfer peas to ice water to stop cooking.
- Drain and place peas in a blender with stock and butter.
- Blend until very smooth.
- Pass through a fine sieve for a refined texture.
- Stir in crème fraîche, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Warm gently before serving.
Chef Notes
- For an ultra-fine texture, blend while warm and strain twice.
- A few fresh mint leaves can be blended in for a spring variation.
- The purée should be loose enough to spread with a spoon, not stiff.
- Spring Morel Mushroom Jus
- A deep, earthy sauce that complements lamb.
Yield: About 1½ cups / 360 ml
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh morel mushrooms, cleaned and halved (120 g)
- 1 tbsp shallot, finely minced (15 g)
- 1 tbsp olive oil (15 ml)
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter (30 g)
- ½ cup dry white wine (120 ml)
- 2 cups lamb or veal stock (480 ml)
- 1 sprig thyme
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Optional finish: 1 tsp crème fraîche or butter for mounting
Method
- Heat olive oil and 1 tbsp butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Sauté shallots until translucent, about 1 minute.
- Add morels and cook for 3–4 minutes until lightly caramelized.
- Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
- Add lamb stock and thyme.
- Simmer until reduced to a light sauce consistency (about 15 minutes).
- Remove thyme and finish with remaining butter.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Chef Notes
- Always cook morels thoroughly; they should never be served raw.
- If using dried morels, soak them in warm water first and strain the soaking liquid to add to the sauce.
- The finished sauce should coat the back of a spoon but remain light enough for lamb.
The Source: This recipe is from Chef Rachel Hargrove.