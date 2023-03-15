Chemical leak at Auburndale Coca-Cola plant forces employees to evacuate, nearby residents to shelter in place

Polk County Fire Rescue crews have contained an ammonia leak at a Coca-Cola plant in Auburndale.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Auburndale, a 20,000-gallon container at the facility, which is located at 705 Main St, was leaking ammonia Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson added that all employees were evacuated to the perimeter of the facility and there are no reports of injuries.

Residents within a two-block area east of the plant were also asked to shelter in place.