Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

Photo credit: Gatorland

Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died.

The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.

Chester was deemed a nuisance alligator in 2002 after reportedly eating someone's dog, the theme park said. Instead of being euthanized, he was brought to Gatorland where he became known for his large size, apparent "cranky" attitude, and his love for food.

"His unique character and personality made him a truly remarkable alligator," Gartorland said in its news release, noting the two-decade relationship Chester had with his care team there, including with the park's director Mike Hileman, who was there the day the gator arrived.

In a video tribute posted to YouTube, Gatorland noted that months before his death, Chester's appetite weakened, which the theme park said wasn't necessarily unique to large alligators. However, his caretakers knew something wasn't quite right.

They believed he had an intestinal blockage, but were unable to find the blockage during a medical procedure. Instead, they tried to treat it by flushing Chester's systems.

"Back before Christmas, Chester climbed out onto his favorite sunny spot. Man, we were sure excited to see him up there. So we left him up there that afternoon just to soak up the sunshine. When we came back that evening, Chester had passed peacefully," CEO Mark McHugh said in the video.

"We're sure going to miss him."