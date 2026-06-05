Child accidentally shoots himself at Winter Haven home: PCSO

The Brief A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Winter Haven home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The child was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle before law enforcement was notified. Deputies are investigating the non-life-threatening shooting on Bishop James Cochran Way.



A 6-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a Winter Haven home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Child shot

What we know:

A young child was injured after a gun discharged at a home located on Bishop James Cochran Way.

Investigators said the 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg.

According to PCSO, following the shooting, the child was immediately taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Officials confirmed that the boy's injury is non-life-threatening.

Unanswered Questions

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed how the 6-year-old child managed to gain access to the firearm.

Investigators have not disclosed who owns the weapon or if any adults were present inside the home when the accidental shooting took place.

It remains unclear if anyone will face criminal charges in connection with the unsecured firearm.