Child accidentally shoots himself at Winter Haven home: PCSO
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a Winter Haven home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Child shot
What we know:
A young child was injured after a gun discharged at a home located on Bishop James Cochran Way.
Investigators said the 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg.
According to PCSO, following the shooting, the child was immediately taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
Officials confirmed that the boy's injury is non-life-threatening.
Unanswered Questions
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet confirmed how the 6-year-old child managed to gain access to the firearm.
Investigators have not disclosed who owns the weapon or if any adults were present inside the home when the accidental shooting took place.
It remains unclear if anyone will face criminal charges in connection with the unsecured firearm.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through an official statement regarding the active investigation.