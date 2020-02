Eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are closed after a crash involving at least three vehicles.

Tampa police say there are "critical injuries" associated with the crash.

Crash investigators say it appears a vehicle headed west on Hillsborough Ave. crossed the median and then hit a car and SUV.

E. Hillsborough Ave. is closed between N. 34th St and N. 40th St.

Check back for updates on this developing story.