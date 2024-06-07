Child killed, 2 people seriously injured in alleged DUI crash in Polk County: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A child was killed, and two other people were seriously injured in a crash in Auburndale early Friday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on 42nd Street Northwest in Auburndale at around 12:11 a.m., and a driver was hospitalized and then arrested for DUI.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.