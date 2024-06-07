Expand / Collapse search

Child killed, 2 people seriously injured in alleged DUI crash in Polk County: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 7, 2024 5:59am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A child was killed, and two other people were seriously injured in a crash in Auburndale early Friday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on 42nd Street Northwest in Auburndale at around 12:11 a.m., and a driver was hospitalized and then arrested for DUI

Image 1 of 2

 

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

