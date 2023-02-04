Expand / Collapse search

Chinese dumpling recipe

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Chinese dumplings.

Filling Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of ground meat (pork or beef or lamb)
  • 1 cup of water (pre-soak & boil with onions and ginger)
  • 1 scallion
  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 1 head of cabbage (need a 1 cup yield of chopped cabbage)
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons of sesame oil
  • Garlic powder - to taste
  • Onion powder - to taste

Dipping Sauce Ingredients:

  • Chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons of vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon of chili
  • Dumpling skins (approximately 50)

(Note: You can make your own dumpling skins out of flour and water or purchase pre-made dumpling wrappers)

Directions:

Preparation for the filling:

  • Cut the scallion to pieces add to minced ginger and combine in water. Bring water to a boil with the scallion and ginger mix - 10 minutes. Save the water - removed the scallion pieces.
  • Cut the cabbage coarsely into pieces (to yield about 8 ounces). Add salt to the diced cabbage and mix well. (Note: the salt removes moisture from the cabbage) Press the mixture to squeeze out extra water (if it's too wet it does not bond well with the meat)
  • Mix the ground meat with the scallion/ginger water. Slowly mix the water into the meat to get make the dumplings extra juicy.
  • Combine meat with the cabbage.
  • Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Knead together into the meat/cabbage mixture.
  • Add garlic powder and onion powder to mix.

For the dumpling:

  • When the dumpling filling is ready - create the dumplings
  • Take the dumpling skin and dish an even amount (approximately 1/2 to 1 teaspoon) in the center.
  • Use a cup of water to dip your fingers into to trace water around the edge of the dumpling skin to seal it closed.
  • Pinch the top edges first and then the folds of the other edges to crimp together.

Cooking instructions for the dumplings

  • To boil the dumplings:
  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  • Drop the dumplings into the boiling water and observe.
  • The dumplings are done when they float to the surface and become translucent

To pan-fry the dumplings:

  • Heat a non-stick pan over medium to high heat.
  • Add cooking oil to cover the bottom of the pan.
  • Add the dumplings in a circular formation around the pan.
  • Fry the dumplings while observing to turn them over when appropriate (several minutes).
  • When it is golden brown, it is ready.

Dipping sauce for the dumplings

Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl (adjust amounts to taste)