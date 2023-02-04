Chinese dumpling recipe
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 pound of ground meat (pork or beef or lamb)
- 1 cup of water (pre-soak & boil with onions and ginger)
- 1 scallion
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 1 head of cabbage (need a 1 cup yield of chopped cabbage)
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons of sesame oil
- Garlic powder - to taste
- Onion powder - to taste
Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
- Chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons of vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon of chili
- Dumpling skins (approximately 50)
(Note: You can make your own dumpling skins out of flour and water or purchase pre-made dumpling wrappers)
Directions:
Preparation for the filling:
- Cut the scallion to pieces add to minced ginger and combine in water. Bring water to a boil with the scallion and ginger mix - 10 minutes. Save the water - removed the scallion pieces.
- Cut the cabbage coarsely into pieces (to yield about 8 ounces). Add salt to the diced cabbage and mix well. (Note: the salt removes moisture from the cabbage) Press the mixture to squeeze out extra water (if it's too wet it does not bond well with the meat)
- Mix the ground meat with the scallion/ginger water. Slowly mix the water into the meat to get make the dumplings extra juicy.
- Combine meat with the cabbage.
- Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Knead together into the meat/cabbage mixture.
- Add garlic powder and onion powder to mix.
For the dumpling:
- When the dumpling filling is ready - create the dumplings
- Take the dumpling skin and dish an even amount (approximately 1/2 to 1 teaspoon) in the center.
- Use a cup of water to dip your fingers into to trace water around the edge of the dumpling skin to seal it closed.
- Pinch the top edges first and then the folds of the other edges to crimp together.
Cooking instructions for the dumplings
- To boil the dumplings:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Drop the dumplings into the boiling water and observe.
- The dumplings are done when they float to the surface and become translucent
To pan-fry the dumplings:
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium to high heat.
- Add cooking oil to cover the bottom of the pan.
- Add the dumplings in a circular formation around the pan.
- Fry the dumplings while observing to turn them over when appropriate (several minutes).
- When it is golden brown, it is ready.
Dipping sauce for the dumplings
Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl (adjust amounts to taste)