Chinese dumpling recipe

Learn to make Chinese dumplings.

(Note: You can make your own dumpling skins out of flour and water or purchase pre-made dumpling wrappers)

Preparation for the filling:

Cut the scallion to pieces add to minced ginger and combine in water. Bring water to a boil with the scallion and ginger mix - 10 minutes. Save the water - removed the scallion pieces.

Cut the cabbage coarsely into pieces (to yield about 8 ounces). Add salt to the diced cabbage and mix well. (Note: the salt removes moisture from the cabbage) Press the mixture to squeeze out extra water (if it's too wet it does not bond well with the meat)

Mix the ground meat with the scallion/ginger water. Slowly mix the water into the meat to get make the dumplings extra juicy.

Combine meat with the cabbage.

Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Knead together into the meat/cabbage mixture.