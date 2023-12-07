Chris Stapleton adds Tampa show to upcoming concert

article

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton announced he's adding three new shows to his upcoming tour, and one of them will be in Tampa.

Stapleton, known for hits like ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ and ‘Broken Halos,’ will be playing at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 10 with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane.

The country singer has also gained acclaim with a cover of Phil Collins' ‘In the Air Tonight’ for Monday Night Football.

Tickets for the three new shows go on sale on Friday, December 15. You can also register for the presale here.