Christmas tree sales booming as more people want to feel the holiday spirit

As the holiday season ramps up, business is booming at local Christmas tree lots.

"We opened up Nov. 17, been that way since day 1, I mean just steady, crazy, and we’ve had people come from all over," said Ed Gallio, the owner of Gallio Family Christmas trees on South Manhattan Avenue. "Six to seven footers have been flying out."

Gallio says they just had the busiest weekend for sales since the business opened 30 years ago.

FOX 13 asked him why now?

"I don’t know! To be honest, I really believe that people are beat down from the everyday news, from the world being the way it is, Christmas time comes, they want to get in the spirit, and this is it," Gallio explained.

He also said he’s hearing from customers that people who used fake trees in the past, are opting for real ones this year because they’re sticking to the old tradition.

Tree lot owners say there are some challenges in the industry right now. The environment is one of them.

"With the fires in California and everything, they’re sending a lot of trees that way, and like I said with the heat, like in Michigan, it was so hot this summer, some of the trees didn’t look so good," said Barbara Bowers, the owner of Winterland Christmas Trees at Raymond James Stadium.

Some businesses are faced with a lower supply despite the high demand.

"Growers are just not cutting, they quit cutting, they want to save for next year, they’re tired, they’ve met their quota of cutting," said Gallio.

You might notice a small increase in the price of trees because of inflation.

Gallio said freight costs have gone up for the larger trees, where 12 to 15 footers could cost up to $800.

Six-to-nine-foot trees start around $90.