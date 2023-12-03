Family owned business sells Christmas trees in St. Petersburg

One local family has barely gotten sleep as they work seven days a week to make sure people find the perfect Christmas tree to put gifts under.

The Gallagher's and their team are used to the holiday rush. The business has been operating for more than three decades, and they've quickly become a St. Pete staple.

"My dad started the business a year before I was born, and then when he passed away seven years ago, my wife Cierra and I took over, and now my daughter's eight and is growing up quick and wants to do everything," Owner David Gallagher laughed.

Their patch has been packed with people since they filled it with pumpkins in September. After taking a two-week break to transition to Christmas trees, they're once again open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

Guests can head to the property and wander rows of beautiful, fragrant trees that come in a variety of shapes and sizes to pick one for themselves. They can also shop from a swath of stunning red poinsettias, vibrant Christmas cacti, festive wreaths, and more, while stopping at one of the decorated areas for a holiday photo-op.

The team even takes online orders for pick-up and delivery. That's when Gallagher says he personally picks a great tree for each customer, to ensure they're not left disappointed.

As you can imagine, they're supply is running out fast.

"We're at 7401 4th street North in St. Pete, I would come sooner than later, I would suspect by this time next week we're gonna be down to slim pickins," Gallagher stressed.

Gallagher has brought in multiple loads of trees from North Carolina since the week of Thanksgiving.

Some are as big as 21 feet, and those he often travels to cut down himself.

The Gallagher's also want people to know that, unfortunately due to personal health reasons, Santa will no longer be on site for pictures in the afternoon for the rest of the season.

