Circle B offers quiet spot to catch the sunrise -- if you don't mind the gators

The Circle B Bar Reserve may be known best for its famous resident, ‘Humpback’ the alligator. But there’s a lot more to see at the Lakeland park aside from the giant gators.

The reserve is a 1,200-acre former cattle ranch on the shore of Lake Hancock. Several trails meander through the scrub brush and along the waterfront, offering plenty of opportunity to see wildlife of all kinds.

Regular visitors say the best time to go is around sunrise, when the birds, ducks, snakes, turtles, and – yes – alligators are the most active.

“It’s a beautiful place to catch the sunrise,” visitor June Peters offered. “It’s just a beautiful spot; it’s quiet in the morning.”

An alligator (lower left) in Lake Hancock watches the sunrise.

This time of year, the park is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LINK: https://polknature.com/explore/circle-b-bar-reserve

