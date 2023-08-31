Circle K Day postponed in Florida, Georgia, Carolinas. Here's why.

Circle K is celebrating "Circle K Day" on Thursday with discounts on snacks, drinks, and fuel at its convenience stores and gas stations in the U.S. - except for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina due to Hurricane Idalia.

However, Circle K said it would reschedule the promotion for gas stations in those states, according to the brand's website and Instagram account. The rescheduled date has not been announced yet.

"Out of an abundance of caution, stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be unable to participate in Circle K Day due to Hurricane Idalia. We will reschedule the event in those states for another date," Circle K said in a statement on its website for the event.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall over Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum wind speeds up to 125 mph. Communities in Cedar Key, Perry, and Steinhatchee were hit hardest

What is Circle K Day?

For Circle K Day on Thursday, people can save 50% on dispensed drinks – Frosters, soda, tea, coffee – and food between 6 .am. and 4 p.m., and can save 30-cents per gallon of gas from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Car washes are 50% and EV charging is 50% off from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., the website said.