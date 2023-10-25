Circle K offering fuel discounts in these Florida cities on Thursday

Stream FOX 35 News:

Circle K will be hosting a Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up in select Florida cities on Thursday, Oct. 26 where customers will receive 40 cents off per gallon between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

First-time members of Inner Circle, Circle K’s free rewards membership program, can save up to 65 cents by pairing the deal with the membership’s 25 cents off per gallon on the first five fill-ups offer, a spokesperson said.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations in cities like Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami, Naples, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. Find the nearest location at www.circlek.com/store-locator.

WHAT:

Up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on October 26, applied directly at the pump

Members of Inner Circle, Circle K’s free membership program can save up to 65 cents by pairing the deal with the program’s 25 cents off per gallon on first five fill-ups intro offer

New Inner Circle members can also treat themselves to five free dispensed beverages from hot or iced coffee to fan favorites available in the iconic Polar Pop cup or as Frosters.

Inner Circle members also enjoy continued savings including:

Everyday discounts of up to $0.05 per gallon of fuel for every fill-up at Circle K fuel locations

Every 6th free on a variety of Circle K brand snacks, fresh food, and beverages

Surprise discounts, in addition to other exclusive member perks

WHEN:

Thursday, October 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: