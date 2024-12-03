Citing storms, FPL looks to increase customers monthly bill

Following the state's Dec. 2nd Public Service Commission hearing, customers of two Tampa Bay utility companies will likely see their rates increase.

FPL power crews repair damaged power lines after hurricane.

The commission approved a $1.2 billion interim recovery package for Florida Power & Light, which aims to cover power restoration costs resulting from Hurricanes Debby , Helene , and Milton .

FPL said the request is often standard following major storms.

Jordan Luebkemann, an attorney for Florida Rising and the League of United Latin American Citizens, pushed back.

During the meeting, he told the commission that the power company’s recovery package would increase residential customers’ costs "while large commercial and industrial customers got a break."

Luebkemann continued, "Utilities which have participated in the carbon emissions that drive these stronger storms should have more skin in the game in terms of the cost recovery following those storms."

FPL wants to recover the costs from customers over 12 months starting in January.

The commission has regularly approved such costs in the past, which are essentially a temporary addition to customer bills.

FPL power lines among hurricane damage on the road.

Tampa Electric Company , meanwhile, moved a step closer to getting approval for a rate hike it requested months ago, but it needs to be connected to the storms.

TECO is asking the commission to approve a $445 million increase next year.

In August, TECO CEO Archie Collins said the company needs more revenue to pay for equipment, fuel, and future storm responses.

"On an inflation-adjusted basis, our residential rates today are unchanged from where they were a decade ago," Collins said during the August hearing.

However, Florida Public Service Commission staff recommended slashing TECO's request almost in half, down to about $228 million.

Commissioners disagreed with several recommendations and added back in several projects removed by staff, likely pushing the total rate hike closer to what the utility company had requested.

TECO and Duke Energy Florida have also indicated they intend to seek recovery costs for the storm season.

