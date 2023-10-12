Citrus County closes schools, roads due to storm damage

Classes have been canceled in Citrus County for Thursday, October 12, after an unconfirmed tornado touched down early Thursday morning.

Officials say the west end of the county suffered significant damage in the storms and emergency officials are in several parts of Crystal River where there are downed power lines, trees, debris and flooding.

Images from the sheriff's office show buildings with severe damage, including one tree that had metal roofing bent around it. The photos also show large metal structures that collapsed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies in Citrus County have shut down several roadways due to extensive storm damage:

Northbound traffic on Highway 19 will be rerouted down W Venable St., to N Dunkenfield Ave., to Highway 44

Westbound traffic on Highway 44 will be rerouted north onto Turkey Oak Dr., onto Highway 19

Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection

NE 9th St., 8th St., and 1st St., in the Copeland Park area

Crystal Street near the intersection of W Balloon Lane

SE 8th Terrace

Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection

Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection

Deputies are urging motorists to drive cautiously and watch for down power lines, debris and traffic lights that aren't functioning. They are also asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid downtown Crystal River.