Tornado Watch
until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Sumter County
6
Rip Current Statement
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Citrus County closes schools, roads due to storm damage

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Citrus County
FOX 13 News

Citrus County storm damage

Kellie Cowan reports.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Classes have been canceled in Citrus County for Thursday, October 12, after an unconfirmed tornado touched down early Thursday morning. 

Officials say the west end of the county suffered significant damage in the storms and emergency officials are in several parts of Crystal River where there are downed power lines, trees, debris and flooding. 

Images from the sheriff's office show buildings with severe damage, including one tree that had metal roofing bent around it. The photos also show large metal structures that collapsed. 

RELATED: Strong storms leave path of destruction, debris across Bay Area

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy Citrus County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies in Citrus County have shut down several roadways due to extensive storm damage:

  • Northbound traffic on Highway 19 will be rerouted down W Venable St., to N Dunkenfield Ave., to Highway 44
  • Westbound traffic on Highway 44 will be rerouted north onto Turkey Oak Dr., onto Highway 19
  • Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection
  • NE 9th St., 8th St., and 1st St., in the Copeland Park area
  • Crystal Street near the intersection of W Balloon Lane
  • SE 8th Terrace
  • Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection
  • Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection 

Deputies are urging motorists to drive cautiously and watch for down power lines, debris and traffic lights that aren't functioning. They are also asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid downtown Crystal River. 