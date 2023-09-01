CCSO: Inverness couple arrested for sex crimes involving minor before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida

article

An Inverness couple was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed they sent nude images and graphic videos to an underage girl they attempted to meet, according to deputies.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) detectives say they arrested 37-year-old Krystal Dawn Rose and 37-year-old Jacob Michael Rose after the couple traveled to meet someone they thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Jacob Rose was already registered as a sex offender on multiple sex-related offenses.

Detectives say that the couple traveled with the intention of engaging in sexual acts.

Officials responded to a local business in Inverness after a confrontation started when the couple met with the complainant, according to authorities. The investigation revealed that both Krystal and Jacob Rose had sent several nude images to the "juvenile" they had come to meet up with along with a video of them engaging in oral sex.

"Even though a major hurricane was barreling towards our county during this arrest, our dedicated team was still hard at work protecting our citizens," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a press release. "This couple not only knowingly sent vile, sexually explicit messages to a minor, but went as far as to meet up with them to carry out repulsive acts. I am extremely proud of our detectives for putting this abhorrent couple behind bars and away from our children."

Jacob Michael Rose was charged with one count of travel to meet a minor, three counts of transmission of harmful material to minors, one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of sex offender failure to register online account. He is being held at the Citrus County Detention facility without bond, according to deputies.

Krystal Dawn Rose was charged with one count each of travel to meet a minor. She is being held on a $5,000 bond per the bond schedule, according to officials.