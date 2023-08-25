Softball coach arrested for several sex crimes involving minor: PSO

article

A Lady Hawks club softball coach was arrested after a victim reported him to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, according to deputies.

An investigation began after officials say the victim reported Matthew Galhouse, 40, to PSO on Aug. 17. Since May 2023, deputies say Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent social media messages to the victim detailing his affection.

Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested Galhouse for sexual battery with a victim between 12 and 18, sexual activity with a suspect over 24 and a victim aged 16/17, promoting sexual activity with a victim 16 years or younger and traveling to meet a minor and stalking.

Officials say Galhouse lives in Tampa and worked for the Lady Hawks softball team since approximately 2018. Deputies say, to be clear, he was never employed at any Pasco County school.

According to authorities, there are no reports of additional victims. However, officials ask anyone who may have been a victim to contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488. To report tips online, click here.