Citrus County couple at odds with the county over size of new manufactured home

A Citrus County couple who lost their home in the hurricanes is at a stalemate with the County, unable to move into a new manufactured home on their property.

Beth Rao and Richard Sharp are frustrated. Sharp said, "I'm going to have to buy a tent and live out in the dang woods."

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene pushed a tree into their home and Milton inundated the inside with water.

"Even the FEMA inspector didn't want to walk into the kitchen because she was scared she was going to fall through the floors," Sharp said.

The couple got a permit to demolish the 600 square foot manufactured home.

Shortly after, they used FEMA funds and Sharp's inheritance money to purchase a new 490 sq ft manufactured home.

They said when they applied for a permit to hook up utilities to it, they were denied. "They said, 'oh well your house is too small," he said.

The other side:

A Citrus County Public Information Officer told FOX 13 the new home is 110 sq ft too small per land code, "PER LDC 1500. Manufactured Home: A structure, mass-produced in a factory and transportable in one or more sections, built on a permanent chassis or framing system, and designed to be used as a dwelling when connected to the required utilities. No manufactured home shall be permitted that is less than 12 feet in width or which has a living area of less than 600 square feet. Garages, porches, storage areas, or similar attached structures shall not be included in computing living area."

We asked if there are exceptions made for hurricane survivors. The spokesperson said, "County procedure is to follow the code in all circumstances."

Unsure what to do or where to go, the couple hopes the county will make a special exception. Rao said, "Be more lenient with people who went through the hurricanes. Be more sensitive. Offer more help."

