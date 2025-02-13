St. Petersburg residents could face code violations amid hurricane rebuilds

The Brief Many St. Pete residents are facing code enforcement violations for rebuilding storm-damaged homes without permits. Nearly 11,000 open code enforcement cases are open in the city. St. Pete leaders view it as a proactive measure to ensure proper repairs and protect future homeowners.



St. Petersburg residents are still dealing with the aftermath of last year’s hurricanes. Many are now facing code enforcement violations for rebuilding their storm-damaged homes without proper permits.

There are nearly 11,000 open code enforcement cases in the city, focused on homes that may not have received the necessary permits for repairs. The city views this as a proactive measure to ensure proper repairs and protect future homeowners.

READ: American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach reopens after hurricanes

What they're saying:

"We have to have this permitting process, and we have to hold people accountable, because our city could be at greater risk of not being sustainable or resilient if we do not do these things," explained Brandy Gabbard, a councilwoman for St. Pete.

Some in the real estate community support the city’s actions: "It’s a good thing the city is taking a stand to stop homes from being remodeled without permits and being sold to unsuspecting buyers," said realtor Rachel Sartain Tenpenny.

Dig deeper:

The city is waiving all permit fees, even for retroactive permits, and will not fine residents for applying after repairs have been made.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"We’re not going to fine you extra. We just simply want people to pull the permits," Gabbard said.

The other side:

However, some homes that didn’t flood have also been flagged for violations. Kevin Batdorf, the president of the Shore Acres Civic Association, said it is creating confusion among residents.

"The problem I have is when they cast a broad net, they tagged houses that didn’t even flood and that will create a stigma forever," said Batdorf.

Despite the confusion, Gabbard reassured residents that the city is working with them.

MORE: St. Pete approves $5M to improve drainage around Lake Maggiore after hurricanes caused flooding

"We will get through this together. It is not going to be easy, but we have to move forward understanding we are making decisions collectively."

For now, the city is waiving all permit fees through April, urging residents to act quickly to ensure their homes are up to code.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with the president of the Shore Acres Civic Association and a realtor. There's also information from a city council meeting.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: