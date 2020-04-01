Citrus County deputies investigating murder of 77-year-old man

After Citrus County deputies receiving a call for a welfare check, they said they found the body of a Crystal River man.

On Monday, deputies responded to a home on North Andri Drive in Crystal River. They said they made contact with an injured 50-year-old woman inside the home. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not describe the severity of her injuries or the cause.

As deputies continued to check the home, they found the body of 77-year-old Lawrence Howard Worley, Sr. Officials said they are investigating his death as a murder.

The woman is considered a person of interest, according to the sheriff's office. They said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Citrus

County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121.