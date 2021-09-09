Citrus County deputies investigating suspicious death as possible homicide

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death as a possible homicide after a man was found dead in a pickup truck in the woods early Thursday morning.

Deputies found the man while responding to a reported vehicle crash off North Alabaster Dr. and East Dearborn Drive in Hernando.

Deputies say the man appeared to have heavy trauma and injuries from the crash. However, while trying to render first aid to the man, deputies noticed his trauma was inconsistent with a vehicle crash and discovered he had a gunshot wound.

Citrus County first responders pronounced the man dead on scene and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to CCSO, this appears to be an isolated incident.

"I would like to encourage anyone with information regarding this case to call our office," said Sheriff Prendergast. "While we believe this to be an isolated incident, there are many unknown details that we seek your assistance in obtaining in support of our investigation."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790, or to remain anonymous, call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.

