Citrus County K9 Riggs dies after emergency surgery

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced that 6-year-old K9 Riggs passed away after emergency surgery on his abdomen.

According to officials, his human partner, Deputy Rudy Danner, found him in his kennel lethargic on Thursday afternoon. CCSO says he was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital where he was stabilized and later transferred to the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville for surgery.

Officials say the tireless efforts of the staff at the hospital were not enough to save K9 Riggs.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

K9 Riggs worked as a certified narcotics, apprehension, and tracking dog for five years, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Danner was by his side when he died.

"K9 Riggs was an invaluable asset to not only our K9 team, but CCSO as a whole," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "Please continue to keep Deputy Danner in your prayers as he works through the loss of his dedicated K9 partner. K9 Deputy Riggs will be greatly missed by all of us."

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office graciously escorted K9 Deputy Riggs from the hospital, according to officials.

"Thank you to our citizens for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers over these last few days. Thank you K9 Riggs, for your dedicated service in protecting the citizens of Citrus County," said the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

