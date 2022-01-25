Citrus County man arrested in deadly DUI crash after colliding with vehicle, troopers say

An Ocala woman was killed after a 38-year-old veered into oncoming traffic in Citrus County, troopers said. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, David Michael Kahler, who is from Hernando, was heading south on North Carl G. Rose Highway. Meanwhile, two other vehicles, described as a sedan and SUV, were traveling south, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When he was north of Lecanto Highway, Kahler crossed the center line in his pickup truck, entering the northbound lane, troopers said. His vehicle nearly collided head-on with the sedan. The pickup truck rotated into the path of the SUV following the impact. The SUV struck the right side of the pickup truck.

The sedan traveled into the east shoulder and struck a mailbox, FHP reported. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old woman from Ocala, had serious injuries. Her passenger, a 3-year-old girl, had minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Troopers arrested Kahler on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury, DUI property damage, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.