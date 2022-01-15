Man recently released from prison shot by Citrus County deputies investigating a homicide

Citrus County deputies shot Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, Friday evening after they say he shot and killed someone before fleeing and holding another victim hostage inside a motor home.

Acording to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a shooting at a home in the area of East Dawson Drive in Inverness found a person lying on the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene and flown to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Witness told deputies the suspected shooter, who was identified as Redman, a man released from prison on Jan. 9, 2022, tried to break into their home before he fled on foot.

With the help of a K-9 unit, deputies tracked Redman to a motor home approximately a quarter of a mile away. After making contact, the deputies saw Redman holding another victim, with obvious injuries as a hostage. Deputies say they ordered Redman to release the hostage and he eventually complied.

Once the hostage was safe, deputies told Redman to show them his hands. Deputies say he refused and reached behind his back toward his waistband. When he did not comply with verbal commands, deputies say Redman was shot once. Deputies immediately secured the suspect and rendered first aid, until he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

"In what has proven to be a terrifying night for our community, the immediate actions of our deputies saved other victims from further terror caused by this convicted felon," stated Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Thanks to our deputies' quick thinking and superior performance, they were able to protect our community from further harm."

Multiple charges are pending in this case, which is still under investigation.

Advertisement

As is common practice with deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) responded and is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.