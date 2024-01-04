Citrus County residents in failed golf course community concerned over development plans

Most of the Pine Ridge Golf Course community is opposed to a proposed plan by a developer to turn the green into a residential property of more than 80 new homes.

The golf club closed in 2022, and has been sitting empty ever since, but many residents living on the course, who are retirees, said they bought these homes for just that: Golf and greenery.

"We bought the house and decided to live on a golf course, because this was our dream. Shortly thereafter, things took a turn for the worst," Diane South, a resident of Pine Ridge, told FOX13.

READ: Christian Ziegler rape investigation: Newly obtained bodycam video from original welfare check

"Like many of our neighbors, this was our final place to live, this is why we chose Pine Ridge; beautiful area, great neighbors, many acres… this was to be our final home, that’s it," South said. "It needs to remain recreational golf course and that is what we will be presenting."

She and other Pine Ridge residents plan to speak at a Citrus County Commission meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 9, where a decision will be made. The developer will also be presenting his plans to the committee.

Commissioner Rebecca Bays told FOX 13 that it’s a legal process, so although she can’t say much, she can say that she has heard both from residents for and against the development. That they need a plan soon for the failed golf club.

"The golf course is a failed golf course and went up for sale as a golf course that wasn’t making it viable," Bays said. "There are people that are ‘pro’ the change of use, they don’t mind the development and building more houses there, but the majority of folks are opposed."

MORE: ‘Cold-hearted person’: Lakeland nurse fatally poisoned neighbor’s 3 pets, Sheriff Grady Judd says

Many residents who are concerned said that not only will they lose their retirement dream, but they fear another dump in their home values, that some said has already gone down by nearly 25%.

"They want to take away 221-acre golf course to put in homes… it defies logic. To me, it’s a five-minute conversation and we say, ‘no they’re not going to do this," said Ron Walser, the chairman of Save the Golf Course Property Committee. "I’m not against development, but I think it needs to be done responsibly."

The Citrus County Commission meeting to make a final decision on the project will be held Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.