Citrus deputies: Road rage driver violently hit motorcyclist, leaving him on life support

article

Deputies arrested a Homosassa man for attempted vehicular homicide after they say he intentionally crashed into a motorcyclist in a road rage incident, critically injuring the victim.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened July 28 in Crystal River, when 35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite was driving with his girlfriend and his young son in his SUV.

According to deputies, Hite got into a verbal argument at a stop light with a motorcyclist. Witnesses said both Hite and the motorcyclist started driving at high rates of speed on Suncoast Boulevard.

When Hite saw the motorcyclist approaching from behind, investigators said he swerved and hit the motorcycle, causing the victim and his bike to "flip repeatedly in the air violently," according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Naked Florida man with machete accused of trying to steal another man's clothes

The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and put on life support.

After investigators determined that the crash was the result of an "intentional act," deputies arrested Hite.

"This incident was irresponsible and preventable," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Allowing a negative interaction with another motorist to escalate to road rage puts everyone in jeopardy and demonstrates a reckless disregard for other motorists and passengers."

Hite is charged with attempted vehicular homicide and child neglect. He is being held on a $17,000 bond.