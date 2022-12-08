Citrus deputies fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them, officials say

A domestic dispute led to Citrus County deputies "fearing for their safety" and fatally shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a domestic incident where shots were fired along South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. When they arrived, the man – who has not been publicly identified by officials – had fled the area.

A K9 unit located the man hiding under a trailer at a closed business.

"When deputies located and confronted the armed suspect, the suspect refused their lawful commands to surrender and pointed his firearm at deputies," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, deputies on scene deployed lethal force."

Citrus County deputies said the man died. In a news release from the agency, they said at least one deputy fired a weapon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.