Citrus High football player dies after collapsing during practice, school district says

A student-athlete in Citrus County has died after collapsing during football practice, the school district said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The post says the Citrus High School football player collapsed during practice and was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital where he later died.

"We have been in contact with the student’s family and convey our heartfelt sympathy and support as they deal with this tragic loss," the post said, in part.

The school district said crisis counselors would be at Citrus High School the rest of the week to provide counseling, as needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.