Citrus Springs woman killed in vehicle crash, troopers say

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Citrus County woman Monday night.

Troopers say a 42-year-old woman from Citrus Springs was driving a Jeep Patriot southbound on US 41, north of Citrus Springs Boulevard shortly before 11:45 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle went on to the west shoulder where the driver over-corrected.

Troopers say the vehicle then traveled back across the roadway, went onto the east shoulder and struck a tree.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

