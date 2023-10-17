Citrus Springs woman killed in vehicle crash, troopers say
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Citrus County woman Monday night.
Troopers say a 42-year-old woman from Citrus Springs was driving a Jeep Patriot southbound on US 41, north of Citrus Springs Boulevard shortly before 11:45 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle went on to the west shoulder where the driver over-corrected.
Troopers say the vehicle then traveled back across the roadway, went onto the east shoulder and struck a tree.
The woman died at the scene of the crash.