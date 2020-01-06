City block remains closed after massive fire in downtown Tampa

article

Flames shot into the night sky in downtown Tampa as a fire flared up at a restaurant, even causing the second floor of the building to collapse.

The four-alarm fire broke out at the Szechuan House restaurant around 6 p.m. Two people had minor injuries, including a firefighter and one person who was inside at the time, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The firefighter was taken to Tampa General Hospital and was treated, but was able to return to duty.

The entire block between Madison Street and Twiggs Street and between Franklin Street and Ashley Street was evacuated as a precaution. The block remained shut down Monday morning, which affects multiple businesses within that portion of the city.

The flames were so intense that the second floor collapsed. Just as firefighters thought they had the fire under control, it flared back up again hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.