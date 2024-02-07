City of North Port working to preserve land and protect Florida ecosystems with new team

As they make their way along a trail, Stefan Kalev and his co-workers are working to identify animals that call this piece of land in North Port, home.

"You can see by the tracks and fresh sand that this is an occupied burrow," said Stefan Kalev.

The acreage will soon be developed as North Port continues to grow. It remains one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

Stefan, the city of North Port’s Natural Resources Manager, and his team are working to make sure some areas remain undeveloped.

"Our community is growing and thriving, and we wanted to see that happen in a more sustainable way," said Kalev.

The newly formed Natural Resources Department is charged with protecting Florida’s native plants and animals. They’re also ensuring invasive greenery like Cogon Grass and Brazilian Pepper Trees are removed.

In addition, they’ll survey land for rich habitat that can be purchased and preserved.

"Natural systems are a big part of the ways ecosystems function and an important part for our community," said Kalev.

The team has been together for a month.

"We understand that we cannot stop development. The laws allow people to develop, but what we really want to do is see sensible development, sustainable development and development that is in line with what we already have here," said Liz Blessing the Environmental Planner for the City of North Port.

The team knows their work is just beginning.

"We really hope to make great strides in protecting what we have here," said Jeremy Rogus an arborist with the city.

The Natural Resources Team will be holding a listening tour.

On February 20th they will be meeting with community members at the Morgan Family Community Center.

Discussions will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Morgan Family Community Center is located at: 6207 Price Blvd, North Port Florida.